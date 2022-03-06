Indiana Arts honors Rosedale, Mecca women

Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, Treasurer Kelly Mitchell and the Indiana Arts Commission hosted a reception Thursday to celebrate the 2022 Hoosier Women Artists exhibition at the Statehouse.
The honorees included Wabash Valley artists Lynne Dunnavant of Rosedale for her painting "Twilight Harvest" and Christel Gutelius of Mecca for her piece "Special Sycamore."
“It brings me joy to see the return of the Hoosier Women Artist exhibition,” Crouch said in a news release from her office. “We received so many great submissions this year and numerous pieces are beyond incredible. I look forward to displaying these in my office throughout the next year. Our state is blessed with talented Hoosier women and I want them all to continue to share their artistic talents with others."
The Hoosier Women Artists program was established in 2008 to celebrate the importance of the arts in Indiana’s communities and showcase the work of talented female artists throughout the state. The annual exhibition was announced in January, and today’s 44 honorees were selected out of more than 200 entries. The entries were judged by a panel of Indiana visual arts professionals and then selected for display by Crouch and Mitchell.
The panelists included Shelby Nower, artist, Decatur; Kassie Woodworth, artist, Indianapolis; and Torri Williams, community organizer, Marion.
“The artwork we receive every year provides a bit of happiness to all in my office. Art has a unique ability to draw people together in conversation,” Mitchell said. “I love the opportunity to showcase Indiana women artists in the Statehouse, and to give these talented Hoosiers well-deserved recognition and appreciation.”
The 44 pieces of artwork will be displayed in the following offices: Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch; Treasurer of State Kelly Mitchell; Secretary of State Holli Sullivan; Auditor of State Tera Klutz; Chief Justice Loretta Rush; Secretary of Education Katie Jenner; and the governor's residence in honor of the First Lady.
