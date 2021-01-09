The Indiana Arts Commission has opened the application process for its fiscal year 2022 Arts Project Support and Arts Organization Support programs.
Arts Project Support grants provide funding to nonprofit organizations to support a specific part of the organization’s arts activities, such as a one-time event, a single production, an exhibition, an educational workshop, or a series of related arts activities such as art classes or training sessions.
In response to the pandemic, the IAC’s funding priorities for the program are:
• Benefit local or Indiana artists by supporting applications that will directly financially benefit and/or support the work of Indiana artists.
• Ensure geographic access to arts opportunities by funding the highest scoring eligible application from each county in a region.
The priority to directly support artist careers and/or benefit artists financially is in response to the challenging business environment due to COVID-19 for professional, practicing artists and the agency and state’s limited resources due to reduced tax revenue.
In addition, there will be no match requirement for FY22 Arts Project Support.
Current grant recipients that received an extension into the new fiscal year due to COVID cannot apply for this round of funding.
Projects for FY22 grant support should be scheduled to take place between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.
III
Arts Organization Support grants provide annual operating support for the ongoing artistic and administrative functions of nonprofit arts organizations.
The IAC has adjusted the evaluation criteria of this core program to responsibly acknowledge the pandemic’s effect on the arts and culture sector.
These adjustments include:
• Panelists will assess the applicant’s organizations resiliency based upon the extent to which the organization demonstrates it is operating, and will continue to operate, during the funding period. Organizations must, at minimum: Hold regular board meetings, conduct ongoing planning, continue basic operations, continue regular communication with constituents and supporters, and preserve and/or advance the art form.
• Provide the following financial information: Projected income and expenses for current year; financial statement from most recently completed fiscal year
• Applications with a majority “yes” review and high scoring resiliency assessment will be recommended for two-year funding.
• Current grant recipients recommended for funding will be awarded funding based upon their current funding award and category.
• New applicants recommended for funding will be awarded based upon their submitted financials, and not to exceed the highest level one organization support award amount in their respective region.
• In FY22 only, organizations that choose to respond to the optional “Extraordinary Effort” narrative question in the application will be considered for a small merit award. Although merit awards may be given in all budget categories, priority will be given to organizations with a budget of less than $250,000.
Organizations new to the Arts Organization Support program need to submit a Letter of Intent by Jan. 19.
Applications for both programs are due 4:30 p.m. March 4 through the IAC’s online grant system. Visit https://www.in.gov/arts/ to download guidelines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.