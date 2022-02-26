Inclusion on, around the links

Golf was a sport that hadn't yet crossed Charles Dillahunt's mind, as a high schooler.
He grew up playing football and basketball, and excelled in both at Terre Haute North High School from 2009 to 2013. Dillahunt's awareness of golf was limited to casual glimpses of pro tour highlights on television.
"I never even thought about picking up a golf club. I almost didn't know the game existed," Dillahunt recalled earlier this month. "I would see Tiger [Woods] covered on TV. And, I knew Hulman Links and Rea Park were beautiful parks, but I didn't think of them as golf courses. I didn't even consider I could go play. And, it was simply because [of] a lack of awareness of all golf could offer you."
Dillahunt knows golf's virtues well, now. In fact, the 27-year-old Wabash College graduate works to bring the message of the sport's positives to people across the country and globe.
He serves as the strategic adjunct to the Professional Golfers' Association of America's chief operating officer, chief people officer and chief commercial officer. His job is to ensure that diversity, equity and inclusion are embedded throughout the PGA — from the people playing the game to the association's workforce and the businesses in its supply chain.
His efforts have gotten noticed. Dillahunt speaks about the PGA's roster of diversification programs on forums such as the Sports Illustrated "Modgolf Podcast." Also, Profiles in Diversity Journal selected Dillahunt last year as a "Black Leader Worth Watching."
He plays golf now, too.
"I'm average or below average, not a super-good golfer, but I have fun with it," Dillahunt said. His most recent golf handicap — a system of measuring a golfer's ability — is a 12, signifying the number of strokes over par a player typically uses on an 18-hole course.
Dillahunt got his introduction to golf through his father-in-law, Shawn Sykes. They started with a trip to a Terre Haute driving range.
"I told Charles, 'When you start, we're not going immediately to Hulman Links,'" said Sykes, referring to the city's challenging east-side golf course. Later, they played some local courses, along with Sykes' daughter, Sierra, who is Dillahunt's wife.
"Eventually, I was able to get the ball in the air. Then I was able to play a full 18," Dillahunt said. "And it went on from there."
People with an athletic background can get accustomed to golf quickly, said Sykes, a 59-year-old who plays two to three times a week with fellow Terre Haute federal prison retirees.
The kind of guidance Dillahunt got from his father-in-law would help other young people around the country become golfers. When asked what would've drawn him to play golf as a youngster growing up in Terre Haute, Dillahunt said, "I think it would've taken, one, access to equipment. And, just an educator — like a mentor who plays the game. It doesn't have to be a professional."
A variety of outreaches
Several initiatives of the PGA of America aim to introduce golf and golf industry opportunities to more people.
"In the communities we want to reach that we don't necessarily have access to now, I've never explained any of these programs to them and they say, 'Nah, I'll pass,'" Dillahunt said. "It's more like, 'How do I get involved?' 'Where do I sign up?' So, it was a lack of awareness, more than non-interest."
The PGA Reach nonprofit includes PGA Works, an initiative targeting a diversification of the industry workforce, with programs such as Beyond the Green (offering high school and college students from underrepresented backgrounds career opportunities), PGA Works Collegiate Championship (a national tournament of Historically Black Colleges and Universities), and PGA Expo (a career exploration event). PGA Reach also includes PGA Junior League (a Little League-type golf program) and PGA Hope (which introduces golf to veterans with disabilities).
Dillahunt serves in a co-leading role with Make Golf Your Thing, a collaboration of golf's governing bodies — PGA of America, PGA Tour, LPGA and USGA — along with equipment companies to "invite more people to the sport from all backgrounds to enjoy the game of a lifetime — their way," as the project's website puts it.
Another new initiative, A Place to Play, marks the fourth element of PGA Reach. Dillahunt said A Place to Play was an outreach envisioned by Seth Waugh, the PGA's CEO.
"We hope to turn around municipal golf courses that have fallen into disrepair around the country to make them places to play for everybody, to show people how to build an inclusive golf facility from the ground up, from your supply chain to your food and beverage to your play on the course, who's getting access to the course," Dillahunt said.
West Palm Beach Golf Park could serve as an example. It had operated as a municipal course in that south Florida city, before closing in 2018. A coordinated effort by Waugh and community golfers aims to "re-imagine" the 18-hole course, reviving it as a world-class facility that also is affordable and actively drawing people from all backgrounds and ages to play. Dillahunt, in his PGA role, is a founding member of the park.
"We want to show people what it looks like to build a diverse and inclusive and equitable golf course from the ground up," Dillahunt said, "from bidding out the construction efforts to diverse entities to also making sure we're inviting the community in not just from one neighborhood but all neighborhoods."
A Place to Play will emphasize youth golf programming, he added, "making sure youth from all backgrounds can access [a course] and have this game as a part of their life growing up."
A love for the game
Unlike his own teen years, Dillahunt golfs often now. He and Sierra — also a former North athlete "who can boom the ball" in golf — married last May and live in Frisco, Texas, site of the PGA of America's new headquarters.
Lifelong friend and former Terre Haute North teammate Calvin Blank recalled a trip to West Palm Beach to visit his brother, when he also wound up golfing with Dillahunt. As to who's the better golfer, Blank — now an attorney in southern Indiana — quipped, "Oh, me. But he's got the best teachers at his disposal down there, so he may be better than me now."
Blank said he and Dillahunt "basically grew up together" in Terre Haute, playing football and basketball, but not golf. That interest came later for both. Dillahunt is well equipped for his career in the golf industry, Blank said.
"Chuck gets along with everybody, has a great sense of humor, works very hard, is a great thinker, and he truly loves the game of golf," Blank said.
Dillahunt is driven to help the PGA of America allow more people to experience a passion for the sport. With the greater safety of outdoors activities, the COVID-19 pandemic ignited an interest in golf perhaps unseen since Tiger Woods' ascendance in the early 21st century. The number of Americans playing golf surged in 2020 to 24.8 million, up by 500,000 from 2019, according to a National Golf Federation report. Of those, 6.2 million were newcomers to the sport, a record. The ranks of women golfers grew by 8%.
Amid the interest, the golf industry must share its virtues with the public, and increase its accessibility, Dillahunt said. An emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion can turn more non-golfers into golfers.
"A lot of people don't understand the meaning of true diversity and inclusion," Dillahunt said. "That means everybody. Being diverse and inclusive is having everyone involved. It doesn't exclude anyone."
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
