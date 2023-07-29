The Sisters of Providence will host its ecumenical Taizé Prayer service in-person or via livestream. It is set for 7 to 8 p.m. Aug. 8. This year’s theme is “Paying Attention.”
The service will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. Each month, the service is held on the second Tuesday. Persons of all faith traditions are welcome to attend.
The hour-long service includes prayer, readings, music and time for silence and reflection.
Other 2023 Taizé Prayer service dates include Sept. 12, Oct. 10, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12.
For more information or to find the link to the livestream, go to Taize.Sistersof Providence.org or call 812-535-2952.
