University of Illinois Extension helps individuals, families, farmers, businesses and communities solve local problems to improve lives of Illinois residents. This list of online webinars and trainings is offered by Illinois Extension professionals unless otherwise noted. Contact Judy Mae Bingman, Illinois Extension Marketing and Communication Manager, at jmbingma@illinois.edu for registration details.
Commercial Agriculture
May 27, 3 p.m.: Commercial Ag Webinar: Navigating the Unknown Together
Learn stress management methods and tools specifically geared to the agricultural industry during the current emotionally-stressful period. Josie Rudolphi, University of Illinois assistant professor in agriculture biological engineering will discuss mindfulness, intent, and connection in today's agricultural industry.
Local Government
May 27, 11:30 a.m.: Developing Broadband Leadership Webinar Series: Part 3 Broadband 101
The internet has never been more important in facilitating daily activities. Households with quality broadband connections can work, learn, heal, shop, and interact to an extent not thought previously possible. The unconnected, generally older, poorer, rural, and people of color, add connectivity to their list of challenges while educators, employers, healthcare professionals, retailers, and family members struggle to maintain connections.
Family Health and Safety
May 28, 2 p.m.: Two Heads are Better than One: Discover Brain Health
Maintaining social connections can contribute to brain health. Understand the aging brain and what you can do to keep your brain engaged.
Gardens and Lawns
May 26, 10 a.m.: Planting Cover Crops for Backyard Gardens
It is possible to associate cover crops only with large commercial operations, but your vegetable garden could benefit from cover crops as well. Gardens are busy and productive for part of the year, then it sits dormant waiting for another season the following spring. With minimal labor, gardeners can keep the same garden busy for a little while longer by planting cover crops and, subsequently, reap many benefits.
May 26, 1:30 p.m.: Illinois Monarch Action Plan
The declining monarch butterfly population has the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service evaluating monarch research before deciding monarch endangered species status. To assist, Illinois brought in key stakeholders to facilitate the development of an Illinois Monarch Action Plan. Join Maria Turner, University of Illinois Extension integrated pest management specialist, as she discusses the action plan.
May 26, 7 p.m.: Rose Growing and Care
Champaign County Master Gardeners Master Gardeners Susan Smith and Gail Broadie will discuss site selection, building healthy soil to grow healthy plants, planting basics, pruning basics, pest management, and selections that thrive in zone.
Energy and Environment
May 27, 10 a.m.: Effects of Prescribed Fire on Vegetation and Wildlife
The use of fire as a natural areas management tool can be controversial. The effects of fire on vegetation and wildlife in natural areas is very complex and highly variable. Because it depends on so many factors, the effects can be difficult to generalize. Site characteristics, weather conditions, species’ adaptations, fuel loads, and much more contribute to how an individual fire or repeated fires will impact species presence and abundance and can cause shifts in natural communities over time.
May 28, 1 p.m.: Woodpeckers in Illinois: Everyday Environment
Woodpeckers are incredibly unique and have been around for millions of years. They require specific habitats and are very noticeable by their sound and movement. There are seven species of woodpeckers living in Illinois habitats and many are critical to some of our common backyard birds.
