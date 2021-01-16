If for nothing else, 2020 was a good year for books

I think it will be easier than usual to put the past year in the rear view mirror—perhaps this month too. Surely, we hope, the year to come will be…calmer. For an avid reader, however, 2020 was a winner, and not just because I found a little more time to read in self-imposed exile.
Whether I was wrapped in a blanket under the glow of a new amber reading light—said to be better for reading near bedtime—sitting on a windy beach, or simply escaping for a few minutes while I sat in an uncomfortable dentist or doctor’s office waiting room chair, I enjoyed just about every word I read last year. And, as has become customary, this annual piece devotes itself to the very best of the lot: my top 12 books, this year equally divided into two installments. I’ll finish this up next week.
As is traditional, I set no parameters, followed no guidelines; I read what interested me, and not everything I read came off the “New York Times Bestseller List.” Certainly, my interests led me to a lot of titles on history—a subject sorely ignored these days—but I also tackled a wonderful novel of the Old West, a British murder mystery, a fine little book of poetry, a few collections of essays, and a wonderful anthology of transcribed podcasts. I pursued, as is usual, a book or two I have read and treasured before, and learned all over again why they were special to me. Obviously, I also read a lot of books that for one reason or another just couldn’t make the cut.
Just as the new year got underway, as did rumblings about a mysterious “pneumonia” outbreak in China—later identified, of course, as a deadly strain of coronavirus—I was settling into a book that had been on my “To Read” pile for most of a year, Rick Atkinson’s “The British Are Coming: The War for America, Lexington to Princeton, 1775-1777” (648 pages, Henry Holt and Co., 2019). I had been anticipating this first book in what Atkinson calls his “Revolution Trilogy” for a good while, and was not disappointed in the least, considering that Atkinson wrote a trilogy about the great invasions of World War II that is nothing short of brilliant.
Here, the Pulitzer Prize winner penned a fast-moving account of a war that comes off as stiff and unexciting in most school texts. In a book devoted only to the first year-and-a-half of the war, Atkinson delivers both graphic details and broad brushstrokes of the action that led to the war itself. The Revolution—and the people on both sides that fought it—comes off for what it was: a bloody, very personal war that had no refinement and little gentlemanliness to it.
“Stews were boiled from rawhide things, moose-skin breeches, and the rough hides that line bateaux floors,” Atkinson writes about winter “rations” Continental volunteers endured during the invasion of Quebec. “Men gnawed on shaving soap, tree sap, birch bark, and lip balm. ‘This day I roasted my shot pouch and ate it,’ wrote rifleman George Morison. ‘It was now four days since I had eaten anything save the skin of squirrel.’ Young John Henry was offered a greenish broth said to be bear stew, but this “was instantly known to be untrue. It was that of a dog.’”
If after reading this book the reader gains no sense of appreciation for the sacrifice our revolutionary forefathers made to create this country, he is hopelessly spoiled.
February brought perhaps the book I most anticipated: novelist Emily St. John Mandel’s wonderfully strange “The Glass Hotel” (320 pages, Alfred Knopf, 2020). Playing with plot structure similar to that in her magnificent “Station Eleven” (2014), Mandel weaves the lives of a cast of dissimilar characters around a business scheme gone tragically wrong.
Ironically, I read a brief description of this book long before I ever bought it, and wondered if the characters in it—all drastically impacted by a fraudulent investor and his corrupt business—could possibly interest me. They most certainly did, and Mandel’s beautiful prose made me care for and sympathize with their wrecked lives in a way that reinforced my own more simple but satisfying life.
This passage, gracefully written and reserved for Vincent, whose self-deception proves fatal, only makes sense if you read the book: “I am on the beach, not far from the pier where the mail boat comes in, and my mother is here. She is sitting some distance away, on a driftwood log, hands folded in her lap, with an air of waiting calmly for an appointment. Her hair is still braided, she’s still thirty-six years old, still in the red cardigan she was wearing the day she disappeared. It was an accident, of course, she would have never left me on purpose. She has waited so long for me. She was always here. This was always home. She’s gazing at the ocean, at the waves on the shore, and she looks up in amazement when I say her name.”
March brought me once again to Paulette Jiles. Captivated by her splendid “News of the World” in 2016, I eagerly returned to post-Civil War Texas for “Simon the Fiddler” (305 pages, William Morrow, 2020) just as our cold winter was transitioning to a cool spring. Centering on a character barely mentioned in the earlier book, ‘Fiddler’ is about an itinerant musician, who along with a make-shift band, ricochets from one war-ravaged town to another in pursuit of an Irish indentured servant he loves at first sight.
Conscripted into the Confederate army, Simon misses the world he once had in Kentucky, but knows he will only be happy by making a new life for himself with the woman he loves.
“He lay back against the rise of the sand dune and made himself remember the times before the war, to think his way back into it. Before he left Kentucky. He used to laugh a lot; he and Stand MacFarland. They went for days back into the heavy woods towards Stiles Crossing to hunt and sit up by a fire half the night… MacFarland was dead. Lincoln was dead. Neighbors had shot one another dead. It was not the same country.”
April kept me entrenched in the American War Between the States with S.C. Gynne’s magnificent “Hymns of the Republic: The Story of the Final year of the American Civil War” (416 pages, Scribner, 2019). One might think that the subject has already been visited often enough, but Gwynne pulls off a re-telling with a more human explanation of events that puts faces—not always stereotypically heroic—on the central characters in the waning days of the war.
One of my favorite passages comes when Gwynne describes the scene at the White House just two days after Lee had surrendered to Grant at Appomattox. In just a few more days, Lincoln would be dead, but on that night, “His face had lost its look of sickness and fatigue.” As Lincoln prepared to speak to a cheering crowd, former slave Elizabeth Keckley, a friend of and dressmaker for Mary Todd Lincoln, said, “It was a grand and imposing scene, and when the President, with pale face and his soul flashing in his eyes, advanced to speak, he looked more like a demigod than a man crowned with the fleeting days of his mortality.”
It was the last public speech Lincoln ever gave. In the last line of what was his subdued and humble oration, the President expressed his hope that the vote would be given to the “colored man.” John Wilkes Booth stood in the audience that night, seething in anger…
May’s top book fast-forwarded me 75 years to Nazi-besieged London and 1940 in Erik Larson’s impressive “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” (Crown, 609 pages, 2020). Again, one might think that everything that needs to be written about this subject—World War II and the British Prime Minister—has been, yet Larson sits the reader next to Churchill like a private secretary, near enough to get every intimate and top secret detail about the drama that enveloped his family while he tried to keep the free world on its feet in the face of Hitler’s onslaught.
Larson’s book reads like a novel, but spares no facts, and I could practically hear the air raid sirens in my head. In the first year of Churchill’s government, a year in which the Britons faced Adolf Hitler alone, 50,000 English citizens were killed by Luftwaffe bombs. Larson’s gleaning from the diaries of average Englishmen and women and the aristocratic alike leaves little to the imagination as to the hellish nightmare the British people bore. Along the way, we feed on tidbits from the dramas being played out in Churchill’s own family and inner circle.
The Germans never really understood British resolve. Not long before American allies directly intervened in the defense of England, Nazi leadership assumed that the Brits would eventually give up. Larson writes: “In Berlin, meanwhile, Hitler and Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels joked about a newly published English biography of Churchill that revealed many of his idiosyncrasies, including his penchant for wearing silk underwear, working in the bathtub, and drinking throughout the day. ‘He dictates messages in the bath or in his underpants; a startling image which the Fuehrer finds hugely amusing,’ Goebbels wrote in his diary on Saturday. ‘He sees the English Empire as slowly disintegrating. Not much will be salvageable.’”
June brought little good economic news, but it did deliver Kate Atkinson’s “Big Sky” (362 pages, Little Brown, 2019) to my mailbox. Unable to get it checked out of a library, I bought the newest of her addictive “Jackson Brodie” novels, an acquired taste that had me wanting more after reading the first four.
Atkinson isn’t always an easy read; expansive and sometimes a bit rambling, her wonderful asides and dark humor keep the reader in the hunt long enough to eventually get things figured out, particularly if one pays attention to the seemingly unrelated scenes. That proves to be exactly the case in “Big Sky,” her first book in the series in nearly 10 years. Through the first four novels, Brodie collected a supporting cast of characters like lint, some who are nearly as interesting as he is. The book’s plot, which inevitably proves to be about a sex trafficking ring, ties itself together about the time you realize you don’t want to wait another decade to read another of her books.
Atkinson often introduces or expounds on characters that have little to do with the crux of the story. They are still worth your time, as in this passage about Rhoda and Andy:
“Andy had met Rhoda ten years ago when she came into his agency to book a single holiday at Fuerteventura. She had been passing through—she was a traveler for a pharmaceutical company and was a formidable woman in many ways, not least in size. She was wearing an ill-fitting tight gray trouser suit…and was enveloped in a choking fog composed equally of Elnett hairspray and Dior Poison. After Andy had secured the booking and taken the deposit he’d said, ‘A gorgeous woman like you shouldn’t be single.’ Rhoda had laughed dismissively…then she picked up her heavy black case of samples and got back in her company car. Nonetheless, his chat-up line must have some effect because a year later they were on their honeymoon in a hotel in Crete that he’d secured a great trade discount on.”
Next week, the rest of my best from 2020…
