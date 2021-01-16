If for nothing else, 2020 was a good year for books

Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Rain and snow this morning. A snow shower or two in the afternoon - otherwise, mostly cloudy. High 37F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.