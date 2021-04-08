IDNR offers tips so park visitors can beat crowds

Turkey Run State Park has always been a popular location, but 2020 brought an amount of people never before seen.
Now, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is advising visitors in 2021 on ways to beat the long lines waiting to get into the park and its sister park, Shades.
Turnouts this spring and summer will most likely be similar in Turkey Run in Parke County, the DNR said in a news release. Nearby Shades State Park — which extends from Parke to Montgomery and Fountain counties — is also a good option and has many of the same rock formations and other picturesque natural features.
The DNR recommends visitors to Turkey Run on weekends to arrive before 11 a.m. or after 3 p.m. The park has been experiencing long waits for visitors lined up to get into the park, and Turkey Run even reached capacity several times last year.
Evening hikes are popular, especially when visitors can end their day during the “golden hour” on the Suspension Bridge or at Sunset Point. Morning hikes offer the best chance to see wildlife. Park naturalists recently captured two animals on camera that are not usually seen at Turkey Run.
