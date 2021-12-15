Turkey Run State Park is bringing back its ice hikes in 2022.
They will be offered each Saturday and Sunday in January and February beginning Jan. 8 except Jan. 29 and 30, which are the dates of the park’s Eagles in Flight weekend. All hikes will begin at 11 a.m. and last until approximately 12:30 p.m.
Hikers will have four options. Naturalists will lead participants through Rocky Hollow and the Punchbowl, Box Canyon and Gypsy Gulch, the Ice Box and Bear Hollow, or Turkey Run Hollow and the canyon along Trail 7. Advance registration for the popular hikes can be completed at turkeyrunicehike.eventbrite.com.
Boot spikes will be available for free during the hikes if needed. Participants need to be able to lift both legs to a 90-degree angle. The spikes are also available to rent throughout the winter from the Nature Center for $3 for two hours, and adult and youth sizes are available. A naturalist will be available to help hikers put the spikes on.
The hikes and routes are subject to change due to weather.
Standard park entrance fees of $7 per in-state vehicle and $9 per out-of-state vehicle apply.
Turkey Run State Park (on.IN.gov/turkeyrunsp) is at 8121 East Park Rd. Marshall, 47859.
