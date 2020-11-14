Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry would like to remind deer hunters and landowners about its donation program. After they’ve filled their freezer, they can help feed Indiana families in the area by donating to the “Meat” the Need initiative.
Families are still struggling to buy groceries. Food banks, pantries and soup kitchens continue to work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served in communities. These hunger relief agencies continue to face increased demand during continued uncertain times. Low-income families and the elderly are most at-risk. With schools closing and job disruptions causing loss of wages, and seniors isolated in their homes, many are experiencing shortages in their food budgets.
Hunters can take a deer to a local, participating meat processor and tell them they would like to donate it to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. There is no charge to the donor.
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry partners with 85 meat processors statewide and encourages the donation of large game and livestock to its program, raises financial support to pay processing fees on these donations, and gives the meat to local hunger relief agencies.
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry accepts donations of large game and livestock to reduce food insecurity throughout Indiana. For more details on the program, its services, to locate participating meat processors, or to find out how to help, visit www.HoosiersFeedingtheHungry.org.
