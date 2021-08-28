Saint Mary’s Village Parish will host a Hunger Bust Fun Run/Walk on Sept. 11 on the grounds of the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
Registration is 9 to 9:45 a.m. with the race beginning at 10 a.m., rain or shine.
Cost to participate is $10 with one event T-shirt guaranteed to those who registered in advance.
Make checks for registration payable to Hunger Bust/St. Mary’s Village Church, and mail to St. Mary’s Village Church, P.O. Box 155, St. Mary-of-the-Woods, IN 47876.
All proceeds from the event will benefit Providence Food Pantry, a ministry of the Sisters of Providence. The pantry serves about 3,000 families annually in the West Terre Haute area, providing food for those in need.
For more information or to register, call or text 812-208-6157 or email jrichey75@gmail.com.
Providence Food Pantry is at 701 W. National Ave. in West Terre Haute. Hours are 8 to 10:30 a.m. every Thursday.
For more information on the food pantry, call Sister Joseph Fillenwarth, pantry director, at 812-535-2544 or email jfillenw@spsmw.org.
