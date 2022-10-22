Terre Haute’s First Hungarian Working Men’s Benefit and Death Society will hold its annual Christmas rummage sale Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 at the Hungarian Hall, 2049 N. 22nd St. Doors will open at 8 a.m. both days and close at noon.
Christmas decorations and merchandise will be featured along with household items, electronics, tools, books, toys and clothes at bargain prices.
Ethnic and Hungarian cookbooks will also be available for purchase, as well as the whimsical cat and dog figures, handmade in Hungary. These stuffed felt figures are crafted by Eastern European artisans as a way of preserving traditional Hungarian crafts for the American home. They can be purchased as kits to be stuffed for $10, or as finished stand-up figures for $15, or as a pair for $25.
