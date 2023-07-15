Terre Haute’s First Hungarian Working Men’s Benefit and Death Society will hold its summer rummage sale July 21 and July 22 at the Hungarian Hall, 2049 North 22nd Street. Doors will open at 8 a.m. both days and close at 1 p.m. New rummage will be set out for Saturday.
Besides the wide assortment of household items, electronics, tools, books, toys and clothes, Hungarian and other ethnic cookbooks will also be available as well as the Handmade in Hungary whimsical cat and dog figures. These stuffed felt figures crafted in longstanding Hungarian tradition will make a unique gift for that special person.
