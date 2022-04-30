Terre Haute’s First Hungarian Working Men’s Benefit and Death Society will host its drive-thru dinner event in May.
A Hungarian dinner of one stuffed cabbage roll, mashed potatoes and green beans will be available for $10 from 4 to 6 p.m. May 7 at Hungarian Hall, 2049 N. 22nd St. The same dinner with the two sides and two cabbage rolls will be $15. Individual cabbage rolls will be $5 each.
Ethnic and Hungarian cookbooks will also be available for purchase. Whimsical cat and dog figures, handmade in Hungary crafted by Eastern European artisans, can be purchased as kits to be stuffed for $10, or as finished stand-up figures for $15, or as a pair for $25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.