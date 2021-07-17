Terre Haute’s First Hungarian Working Men’s Benefit and Death Society will have its summer rummage sale July 30 and 31 in the Hungarian Hall, 2049 N. 22nd St. (one block south of Maple Avenue).
Doors will open at 8 a.m. both days and close at noon.
New rummage will be brought in for the second day.
In addition to a wide assortment of household items, electronics, tools, books, toys and clothes, there will be Hungarian and other ethnic cookbooks available, as well as the Handmade in Hungary whimsical cat and dog figures — stuffed felt figures crafted in longstanding Hungarian tradition that would make unique gifts.
Other activities of the society include monthly meetings, monthly luncheons, a fall dance and an annual Bacon Fry.
The fall Harvest Dance, on a Saturday in early October, incorporates several Hungarian traditions and is a particularly fun family event.
Recently replaced by a Cabbage Roll Dinner Drive Through, this event makes it possible to still enjoy Hungarian food in spite of pandemic concerns. The club is accepting members, both Hungarian and non-Hungarian.
In addition, the Hungarian Hall is available to rent for family events, weddings, reunions, celebrations of life and other events. It has a fully equipped kitchen, wet bar, stage, central air, and seats up to 100 guests.
For more information, call 812-234-5326 and leave a message.
For historical and other information visit http://www.hungarianhall.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.