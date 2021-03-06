Terre Haute’s First Hungarian Working Men’s Benefit and Death Society has scheduled its spring rummage sale for today, March 6, and March 13 in the lodge’s Hungarian Hall at 2049 N. 22nd St. Doors will open at 8 a.m. both days and close at noon.
Offerings include household items, electronics, tools, books, toys and clothes. Ethnic cookbooks will be available as well as whimsical Handmade in Hungary stuffed, felt cat and dog figures.
