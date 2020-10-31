First Hungarian Working Men’s Benefit and Death Society will have its annual Christmas rummage sale on Nov. 7 and 14 in the Hungarian Hall, 2049 N. 22nd St. Doors will open at 8 a.m. both days and close at noon. A 16-ounce bowl of Hungarian chili will be available for $5.
Christmas decorations and a table of quality merchandise suitable for gift-giving will be featured, along with the usual assortment of household items, electronics, tools, books, toys and clothes at bargain prices. New rummage items will be added to sale tables on the second Saturday. Hungarian and other ethnic cookbooks also will be available, as well as the whimsical Handmade in Hungary stuffed felt cat and dog figures, crafted in longstanding Hungarian tradition.
