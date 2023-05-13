Terre Haute’s First Hungarian Working Men’s Benefit and Death Society will be offering its Hungarian cabbage rolls as a drive-through event from 4 to 6 p.m. — or until sold out — on May 20 at the Hungarian Hall.
The $10 dinner will included one stuffed cabbage roll, mashed potatoes and green beans. The same dinner with the two sides and two cabbage rolls will be $15. A cabbage roll by itself will be $5.
Ethnic and Hungarian cookbooks will also be available for purchase, as well as the whimsical cat and dog figures, handmade in Hungary. The stuffed felt figures are crafted by Eastern European artisans as a way of preserving traditional Hungarian crafts for the American home. They can be purchased as kits to be stuffed for $10, or as finished stand-up figures for $15, or as a pair for $25.
The hall is at the corner of North 22nd Street and Linden Street, one block south of Maple Ave. Enter from North 22nd Street and exit onto Linden Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.