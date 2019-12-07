The Gamma Gamma Chapter of Kappa Kappa Kappa, Inc. will host the second day of the 47th annual House of the Christmas Mouse event at Sarah Scott Middle School today.
The House of the Christmas Mouse gives children in the community an opportunity to experience an unforgettable, inexpensive, moral and meaningful message during the holiday season.
Children can create ornaments, decorate cookies, make reindeer food, visit the Talking Christmas Tree, shop for family members in the secret buying room and, most importantly, visit and photograph memories with Mrs. Mouse herself.
In addition, the Mouse House Bakery will have delicious, homemade baked goods and lunch items available for purchase, and there will be a holiday movie to watch as well as two bounce houses. And, as a special treat, one of Santa’s reindeer will visit Mouse House from noon to 2 p.m. today. Come during these times to get an up close look at this magical creature.
Proceeds from the Mouse House event allow the Gamma Gamma chapter to provide college scholarships to talented individuals in our community who elect to attend college. The chapter typically awards $5,000 to $10,000 in scholarships each year to local students. Active Tri Kappa members divvy up the remaining Mouse House proceeds to donate to a variety of local organizations showing a need for funding. Most recently, the chapter has donated to CODA, PINK of Terre Haute, the Terre Haute Humane Society, Special Olympics, Susie’s Place and the Komen Wabash Valley Race for the Cure.
The 2019 House of the Christmas Mouse will be held at Sarah Scott Middle School, 1000 Grant Street, in Terre Haute. The Mouse House will be open today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Children and adults must have a ticket to participate; tickets are $2 per person and can be purchased at the door.
For more information about the event, sponsorship, donations and tickets, email terrehautegammagamma@trikappa.org, or visit The House of Mrs. Mouse on Facebook at House of Mrs. Mouse.
