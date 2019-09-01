Animal shelters from across the Wabash Valley, several pet vendors from the community, veterinary service providers, food trucks and more are scheduled to be at the Hot Dogs, Cool Cats Adoption Day, set for Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Landing at Fort Harrison’s Outdoor Event Center.
Demonstrations will be held by the Sherriff’s Posse, Terre Haute Police K9 unit, Love on a Leash and more.
The pet adoption event will feature entertainment, food and lots of fun for the whole family. You will be able to meet some local vendors and perhaps find a groomer, veterinarian, boarder or trainer for your animal. You can bring your pet and/or bring home a new furry family member.
The rain date is scheduled for Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Terre Haute Savings Bank is celebrating its 150th birthday, and partnering with animal shelters in the community to help some local animals find their forever homes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.