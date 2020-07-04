Hospice of the Wabash Valley has partnered with Roselawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park in North Terre Haute to host “Ride To Reflect,” a car parade and memorial service to honor lost family members.
The event begins at 2 p.m. July 12, but families can drive through anytime between 2 and 3 p.m. for the service.
All are asked to use the north entrance and stay in the vehicle throughout the parade.
As cars enter Memorial Park at 7500 N. Clinton St., families will be instructed to tune-in to a radio station, which will broadcast music and a message by a chaplain and Hospice Bereavement coordinator Mary Beth Mullen.
As cars drive along the guided path, families will find the names of their loved ones memorialized on signs along the route.
There also will be a Veterans display, the Nurse Honor Guard, a remembrance display of children’s names, as well as other “ride-through” areas.
“I hope you will find our ‘Ride to Reflect’ a meaningful experience as traditional services have been limited,” Mullen said.
“I feel time spent, in community, remembering our loved ones is important to the process of grieving. I encourage everyone to participate.”
To have a loved one’s name placed on a memorial sign, contact Shelby Watson, community liaison with Visiting Nurses Association and Hospice, at 812-234-2515, ext. 247, or swatson@myhospicevna.org.
