The Horizon Health family medicine and behavioral health teams will host an open house of the Paris Clinic expansion on July 21 at the Paris Clinic on the Horizon Health campus.
The free event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m., with a ribbon cutting in coordination with the Paris Area Chamber of Commerce at 4:30 p.m. The Paris Clinic is located at 727 East Court Street in Paris. Refreshments, tours and give-a-ways will be available. Providers and staff will be available for introductions and questions.
The new Paris Clinic space includes the Phipps Center for Primary Care, a space that honors the legacy of Dr. Leland Phipps.
Phipps was a highly respected family practice physician who served the community for 36 years. He passed away May 22, 2017.
The Paris Clinic expansion opened in June 2022. The 32,000-square-foot addition houses primary care and behavioral health.
Masking and social distancing are observed at Horizon Health locations and events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.