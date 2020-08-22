Horizon Health at Paris, Illinois is accepting registration for a first responder certification course set to begin Sept. 3 in Conference Room A at Horizon Health, 721 E. Court St. Each session of the nine-week course is set for 6 to 10 p.m. CDT. every Thursday through Oct. 27.
Internet access is required, as this is a hybrid course. Access to Jones & Bartlett Learning and all course materials is provided. CPR and BLS certifications are included. Fifteen seats are available first come, first served.
Horizon Health EMT Sean Robison is licensed through the state of Illinois as a lead instructor for the first responder certification course and EMT-basic. He’s been instructing the course for five years and is a practicing EMT-B for 12 years. He also serves as the EMS coordinator for the Paris Community Fire Protection District.
Visit MyHorizonHealth.org/responder to sign up. The $250 course fee is required at the time of enrollment. Email srobison@MyHorizonHealth.org for details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.