Horizon Health is accepting registration for its September EMT-Basic certification course.
The 22-week course will take place 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays beginning September 14 at Horizon Health. The fee for the course is $850, which includes a background check and drug screen.
Internet access is required, as this is a hybrid course. Access to Jones & Bartlett Learning and all course materials are provided. CPR and BLS certifications are included in the course. Registration includes a student polo shirt for clinical hours. Eighteen seats are available — first come, first served.
New this year are two scholarships available to persons age 18 or older who reside within Horizon Health’s primary service area. The scholarships will cover the cost of the course, as well as the required background check and drug screening.
Note that participants cannot be a convicted felon and must be up-to-date on immunizations prior to the start of class. They also must pass a drug screen and background check, which will be provided by Horizon Health.
Register at MyHorizonHealth.org/Classes by Aug. 10. The registration fee is required at the time of enrollment. For questions, email srobison@MyHorizonHealth.org.
To review scholarship requirements and apply, visit MyHorizonHealth.org/Scholarships. Applications are due by 5 p.m. June 15.
