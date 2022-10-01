Horizon Health will host “Health 360,” a free adult wellness fair, Oct. 4, at its main campus in Paris, Illinois.
The event will begin with a Medicare information session at noon, and again at 5:30 p.m. Keith Leitzen, a Medicare expert with approximately 40 years of experience, will discuss the differences between Medicare plans.
The wellness fair will begin at 1:30 p.m. and continue through 5:30 p.m. It will feature health screenings, education materials, give-a-ways and more. Attendees can ask questions and interact with various Horizon Health departments and community organizations.
The Health 360 event will include:
• Free blood pressure checks
• Free heel scans (bone density screenings)
• Assistance with patient portal sign ups
• Medication disposal
• Flu shot clinic (normal insurance co-pay applies or cash-pay options available)
Additional information and services during the event will include: diabetes education, advanced directive planning, information about healthy aging and CPR education.
Light refreshments will be available. Registration is not required. Masking and social distancing will be required. When arriving, follow the signs on the Horizon Health campus.
For more information, call 217-466-4294.
