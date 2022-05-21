The Horizon Health Infusion Clinic will hold a birthday luncheon for area cancer survivors.
The meal will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the clinic in Paris, 721 East Court Street, in Conference Room A.
“Laughter is the Best Medicine” is the theme of this year’s event, which is free for cancer survivors and their families. The program will include lunch, cupcakes, handouts and door prizes. A comedian will provide entertainment.
Each participant may bring one guest. RSVP by May 27. Call Mary Barker at 217-264-0313.
