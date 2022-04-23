Horizon Health expands specialty care services

The Horizon Health Foundation of East Central Illinois recently purchased an anatomical training model for performing ultrasound-guided thyroid biopsies.
The Paris Community Hospital Volunteers provided the funding that allowed the foundation to purchase the device for the office of Dr. Edward Rico. As an endocrinologist, Rico provides specialty care for patients with thyroid issues, diabetes and other hormonal disorders.
“As we prepare to recognize the PCH Volunteers during National Volunteer Week, we thank them for the service and support they provide through their time, talent, and treasure,” said Randi Bohannon, foundation executive director.
A thyroid biopsy is done to find the cause of a nodule (lump) in the thyroid gland. Using ultrasound, sound waves guide the precise placement of a fine needle that is used to extract a cellular sample from the thyroid.
Rico’s office plans to perform in-office thyroid biopsies in the near future. The training model will further educate staff about the intricacies of performing a biopsy, according to Rico.
“It’s to support the patients,” Rico said. “If a biopsy is needed, it’s more convenient for the patient to have it done here rather than having to travel somewhere else.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.