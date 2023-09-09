Horizon Health and the Horizon Health Foundation have announced the winners of its 2023 healthcare scholarships. These “next generation healthcare heroes” were honored at a July 28 luncheon at the hospital.
“These scholarships are more than just financial support. They demonstrate our belief in the potential of these recipients to make a profound impact on the lives they will touch,” said Randi Bohannon, foundation executive director.
Over the past two years, the foundation has awarded nearly $12,000 to 14 scholarship recipients.
This year’s scholarship winners are:
Doc Acklin Scholarship
Two $1,000 scholarships were awarded to Paris Cooperative High School graduating seniors who embody the character traits of the late Dr. James Acklin (scholastic ability, participation in athletics, and character).
Brady Crippes, of Paris
Caradan Hoffman, of Paris
Nursing Foundation Scholarship
Two $500 scholarships were awarded to students who are currently enrolled in, or have been accepted into, a nursing program.
Trysten Hightower, of Clinton
Michelle Wymer, of Marshall
Dr. Leland Phipps Memorial Scholarship
A $1,000 scholarship was awarded to a Horizon Health employee to further his or her education in the healthcare field.
Matt Stetler, of Terre Haute
EMT-Basic Certification Scholarship
Two full scholarships were awarded to cover the cost of an EMT-Basic certification course at Horizon Health.
Ethan Hefner, of Paris
Cassandra Hair, of Dennison
PCH Volunteers’ Scholarship
Two $1,000 scholarships were awarded.
Dallas Newlin, of Paris
Zoe Sanders, of Paris
