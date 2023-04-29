Joann Bayler of Paris has been named PCH Volunteer of the Year at Horizon Health. The announcement was made at a reception, April 18, that honored all volunteers for their service in 2022.
The event took place during National Volunteer Week, April 16-22.
She has been a Paris Community Hospital Volunteer since September 2019. She currently serves as co-treasurer for the PCH Volunteers and has logged 1,185 volunteer hours to date. She also is a volunteer on the Sutton Senior Center board.
In 2022, 26 active PCH Volunteers donated 3,175 hours. The volunteers’ ongoing work includes sorting mail, operating the hospital gift shop, and staffing the surgery waiting room.
PCH Volunteers also achieved the following in 2022:
- Purchased a thyroid biopsy ultrasound training model for the Center for Diabetes & Endocrinology
- Purchased a blanket warmer for the new Dialysis Center
- Awarded a $1,000 healthcare scholarship to an area high school student and a $1,000 scholarship to a Horizon Health employee
The April 18 reception also honored other individuals who provide volunteer service to Horizon Health. In addition to the PCH Volunteers, these include the hospital and foundation board of directors, chaplains, Patient Family Advocacy Council, and Meals On Wheels volunteers.
For information on volunteer opportunities at Horizon Health, call Kim Macke at 217-466-4295.
