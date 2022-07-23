Horizon Health and the Horizon Health Foundation of East Central Illinois have awarded healthcare scholarships to help area students further their education in the medical field. Scholarship winners for the 2022-2023 school year are:
PCH Volunteers’ Scholarships
Available to high school graduating seniors and Horizon Health employees:
• $1,000 scholarship – Madelyn Cary, of Redmon, and a graduating senior at Shiloh High School, will study paramedic services at Lake Land College.
• $1,000 scholarship – Isabelle Muchow, of Paris, a certified nursing assistant at Horizon Health (PRN), will pursue a nursing degree at Indiana State University.
Doc Acklin Healthcare Scholarships
Available to graduating seniors from Paris Cooperative High School who embody the character traits of the late Dr. James Acklin (scholastic ability, participation in athletics, and character):
• $1,000 scholarship – Braydon Atkinson will study pre-medicine at Indiana State University.
• $1,000 scholarship – Chloe Martin will study chemistry at the University of Mississippi.
Nursing Foundation Scholarships
Available to applicants who are currently enrolled in, or have been accepted into, a nursing program. These scholarships are provided by Horizon Health’s Department of Nursing.
• $500 – Chandra Cravens, of Paris, a certified nursing assistant at Horizon Health (PRN), is pursuing an associate’s degree in nursing at Lincoln Trail College.
• $500 – Isabelle Muchow, of Paris, a certified nursing assistant at Horizon Health (PRN), is pursuing a nursing degree at Indiana State University.
Dr. Leland Phipps Memorial Scholarship
Available to a Horizon Health employee to further an individual’s education in the healthcare field (made possible by the Carle Foundation).
• $1,000 – Katie Moore, of Paris, certified medical assistant, is pursuing a nursing degree at Ivy Tech School of Nursing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.