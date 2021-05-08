Indiana residents and business owners will learn how the federal tax credit of 26% has been extended through 2021 and 2022 for installing solar panels on houses, farm structures and places of business during the Solarize East Central Indiana meeting May 11 on Zoom.
Solarize ECI, a grassroots community group affiliated with Solarize Indiana, will sponsor the 6:30 p.m. presentation followed by questions and answers.
There is no charge to attend but advance registration is required.
The Zoom link for registration can be found at https://www.facebook.com/solarizeECI or by sending an email request to Solarize ECI co-team leaders Carolyn Vann, cvann@bsu.edu, or John Vann, jvann@bsu.edu.
One of the main benefits of working with Solarize ECI and the Indiana Solarize state organization is group pricing that reduces the costs of installing a solar system.
Adding solar panels to structures also permits more energy independence with less exposure to increasing utility bills, Vann said.
Net metering will be available through June 2022.
Next, adding solar will not increase the owner’s property taxes.
The addition of solar has the potential to increase property value, however.
For more information, contact Vann at cvann@bsu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.