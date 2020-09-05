The Hollie and Anna Oakley Foundation Inc. in Terre Haute recently awarded Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry funds to aid in hunger relief efforts in the form of a $5,000 grant. The funds will be used to pay processing fees on donated livestock, with the meat being given to agencies serving food-insecure residents within Vigo County.
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry will to pay for the processing of about 4,300 pounds of donated livestock – providing 17,000 more meals through local hunger-relief agencies.
“We are so thankful to have a new partner in the Hollie and Anna Oakley Foundation, who is committed to helping us respond to the needs of our communities facing hunger. A meal provided to a person in need means reduced hunger and increased disposable income because they are able to spend less on food. Right now, that is so important,” said Debra Treesh, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry executive director.
On average, the cost of this donated meat is about $1.16 per pound, which is only $.29 per meal.
For more information on the program, its services, to locate local participating meat processors, or to find out how to help, visit www.HoosiersFeedingtheHungry.org.
About Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry
Founded in 2011, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has paid to process 1.6 million pounds of meat – providing over 6.4 million meals. Partnering with 85 meat processors statewide, the organization gives approximately 250,000 pounds of meat annually to an average of 450 hunger relief agencies throughout Indiana. Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry accepts donations and is continuously looking for volunteers to help in efforts to reduce food insecurity throughout Indiana.
