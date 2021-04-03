Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler presented 51 Hoosier Homestead Awards to families on March 5 in the Indiana State Museum at Indianapolis.
Six of the awards went to Wabash Valley families in recognition of their commitment to Indiana agriculture.
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of 20 acres or more, or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year.
Families are eligible for three different distinctions of the Hoosier Homestead Award, based on the age of the farm. They can receive the Centennial Award for 100 years, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years or Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.
The six area March 2021 Hoosier Homestead Award recipients are:
In Clay County, the Bucklin family received the Centennial Award for owning their homestead since 1917; the Paul W. Reberger family, Sesquicentennial, 1864; and the William E. Reberger family, a Centennial and a Sesquicentennial, 1864.
In Parke County, the Hartman family received the Sesquicentennial Award for owning their homestead since 1822; the Jeffries family, a Centennial and a Sesquicentennial, 1871.
In Vermillion County, the Sheets family received the Centennial Award for owning their homestead since 1921.
For more information about the Hoosier Homestead Award program, visit www.in.gov/isda/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.