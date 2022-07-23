The Brazil Concert Band will present “Hoosier Composers” at 8 p.m. July 24 in Forest Park, rain or shine.
Fred Jewell, the Indiana March King, was from Worthington, Indiana. He had a distinguished career as a circus euphoniumist, conductor, educator and composer.
The BCB will perform Jewell’s “Quality-plus,” “Cloth of Gold,” “Cadet Days,” “Some Band Rag” and “Supreme Triumph.”
The Brazil Concert Band continues to perform each Sunday through the end of August.
For more information, go to brazilconcertband.org or visit its Facebook page.
J. Gus Davis of Brazil led both the Brazil Concert Band and the Jackson Township Community Band.
Davis also led the Brazil High School Band in the 1920s. Two of his works will be played, “Crown of Life” and “The Brazil Special.”
The BCB will feature “Hoagy Carmichael: American Classic,” arranged by James Kessler, with “Lazy River,” “Star Dust,” “Heart And Soul,” “Skylark” and “Georgia On My Mind.”
Additional Hoosier composed works will include “Indiana State Band” by Orion Farrar of Indianapolis and “Kiefer’s Special” by William Kiefer who taught in Washington, Indiana.
The park stand will be run by St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry with sloppy joes and Coney dogs.
