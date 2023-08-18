The Brazil Concert will present “To Serve And Protect” in recognition of those who serve in the police, fire and emergency departments throughout the United States.
The concert is set for 8 p.m. Sunday in Forest Park, rain or shine.
The band will also honor members who have performed 50 years with the BCB. They include David Brinson, James Chesterson, James Deal, Jay Hendrix, Darla Scherb and Darlene Shepard.
Director Matthew S. Huber, now in his 55th year, will present these musicians with special plaques commemorating their dedication to the Brazil Concert Band.
The program includes “Supreme Triumph” by Fred Jewell, “The Klaxon” and “Lassus Trombone” both by Henry Fillmore, “Firehouse Rag” by Stephen Kent Goodman and “In Old Portugal” by Karl L. King.
Also, “Sons of the Brave” by Thomas Bidgood, “The Chimes of Liberty” by Edwin Franko Goldman, “Officer of the Day” by Robert Browne Hall, “The Black Horse Troop” by John Philip Sousa and “The Andy Griffith Show” arranged by Warren Jones.
The concession stand will be operated by the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
The Brazil Concert Band’s Grand Finale of 2023 will be 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27.
For more information, visit brazilconcertband.org.
