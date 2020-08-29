More than 100 vintage, handmade and boutique clothing vendors will set up in a village fair-style setting during the Hobnob Harvest Market set for Friday and Sept. 5 on the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds at 3901 S. U.S. 41 in Terre Haute.
Handpicked vendors from all around the Midwest are heading to Terre Haute stocked up with fresh vintage picks for fall and handmade vendors have been making all the home décor, jewelry and lovely things to make autumn special. Shoppers can also stock up on fall clothing styles from mobile boutiques and fashion trucks.
Shoppers can support small business and creative entrepreneurs as they fill their bags with unique purchases.
Food will be available both days plus enjoy wine and cocktails from Vino Mobile Bar. Ages 12 and under will be admitted free both days. On Sept. 5 kids can have fun with an over-the-top bubble maker and a balloon twist artist plus get a free Hobnob balloon.
All high-touch areas and restrooms will be sanitized frequently. Sanitizing stations will be provided but it is recommended that shoppers pack their own supply of favorite wipes/sanitizer. Wearing masks to the market also is recommended. For updated market announcements follow the Hobnob Harvest Market Event page on Facebook.
A first-dibs shopping party for earlybirds is scheduled 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 4. The date night/girl’s night atmosphere provides a chance to lay claim to one-of-a-kind vintage and handmade pieces. Food will be available, along with wine from Vino Mobile Bar. Live music, giveaways and photo areas also are planned.
Admission is $10 per person. Sept. 4 admission is good for free admission on Sept. 5. Tickets can be purchased in advance on the event Facebook page or at hobnobmarket.com. They also will be available at the gate.
Admission at the gate on Market Day, set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 5, is $5 per person, or free with hand stamp from Sept. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.