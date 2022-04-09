Historical Treasure: World War II photos recount heroic past

Amidst the ghastly horrors of the Second World War, with its rise of fascist dictators, ethnic genocide and unspeakable war crimes, it can be easy to forget that altruistic goodwill not only existed, but flourished right here in Vigo County in some of the darkest days in history.
The Vigo County History Center presents numerous photographs that display our citizen’s heroic actions during this time to aid the war effort. Soldier and Civilian alike played a critical role in the demise of the Axis Powers.
When America was thrust headlong into war after the unforeseen attack at Pearl Harbor, it was clear that America would need to conserve all of its resources to bring a swift conclusion to this dreadful war. Secretary of Agriculture Claude Wickard encouraged citizens to plant “Victory Gardens” to increase the food supply with the phrase “Food is Ammunition.” Terre Haute resident Mrs. Virginia Irwin exhibited her green thumb with her son, John, when they posed for a photograph as they toiled in their victory garden while the men overseas likewise toiled for victory in battle. To emphasize her dedication to the war effort, Virginia formed the Letter “V” in shrubbery for “Victory” and the Morse code symbol for “V” and knelt beside it for the photograph. Additionally, the Terre Haute Lions Club made over fifty plots available for local victory gardeners. They would plow and fertilize the land for $4 a plot; a reasonable sum to pay to do one’s part in securing victory abroad.
Another example of tremendous selflessness is on full display in a photograph of the Maple Avenue Methodist Church Women as they prepared dozens of Christmas packages for the “boys overseas” in 1944. What these heroines were praying for, but were unaware of was that this would be the final Christmas that our soldiers would be spending separated from their homes and families. After the successful D-Day invasion a few months prior, the Allies approached Berlin on all sides; victory was on the near horizon and quickly approaching, though it could not come soon enough.
The U.S. military actively campaigned for Americans to purchase War Bonds, which served as the secondary revenue source to fund the war effort aside from taxation. Another photograph on display captures scores of Terre Haute citizens flocking to the local Ordinance Plant, which produced war materials to be shipped to Allied nations, for a Bond Drive in 1940, at least a year before we had declared war on the Axis Powers. Notwithstanding our isolationist efforts to avoid sending our soldiers off to war, our citizenry knew that liberty and justice were in peril around the globe, and they stood up for what they believed and made personal sacrifices to those ends.
These examples are only drops in an ocean of innumerable near-mythic accounts that make up our spectacular story. Ours is a history of freedom fighters that we can take immense pride in.
