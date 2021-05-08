Historical Treasure: Workhorses on frontier waterways

In the late 1700s and 1800s, thousands of flatboats plied the major rivers of the frontier carrying settlers to new homes and goods to market. Flatboats were the workhorses of commercial shipping with cargoes of grain, potatoes, flour, tobacco, cotton, dressed pork and whiskey in addition to livestock and lumber. With New Orleans as the destination for most flatboats, many American cities along the river network, including Terre Haute, boomed due to the flatboat trade.
So, what is a flatboat? Often called a “sturdy tub” or “floating shoebox,” a flatboat or “flat” was a rectangular shaped flat-bottomed boat with square ends used for transport on shallow rivers and canals. Flatboat size depended on the cargo and the distance it had to travel. They were cheap and easy to make from poplar or oak but had no keel, making them difficult to steer. Flatboats had a crew and were propelled by oars on both sides called “sweeps,” a rudder or steering oar at the rear, and often a front sweep called a “gouger.” Most flatboats had a deckhouse with berths for passengers in addition to space for cargo and livestock. The flatboat was mostly a one-way, downstream vessel, and was usually dismantled for its lumber after reaching its destination; its crew was left to find their way back home upstream, usually on foot. The flatboat was the forerunner of the steamboat and precursor to the modern barge.
A scale model of a Wabash River Flatboat on exhibit at the Vigo County History Society Museum was donated to the museum by the Vigo County Public Library in 1958. The museum’s wooden, flatboat model originally had four sweep oars and two paddle type rudders. It has no raised deckhouse, so most likely carried only cargo and crew. A diary entry by Theodore Armitage describes a trip in 1847 of 1,093 miles from Pittsburg, Indiana, to New Orleans, on the flatboat “Whig.” Many young men dreamed of piloting flatboats to the enchanting city of New Orleans; one Abraham Lincoln, made several flatboat trips from Illinois.
Like many early settlers coming to Indiana, Terre Haute pioneers Abraham Markle and Chauncey Rose brought their families and possessions to this area on flatboats. By 1857 flatboats were being replaced by the steamboat and railroad.
The Vigo County Historical Society Museum is open.
