Historical Treasure: Western Union telegram now a thing of the past

It was the email of the mid-19th and 20th centuries and put the Pony Express out of business. For over 150 years, messages of joy, sorrow and success came in signature yellow envelopes hand delivered by a courier. Western Union was a leader in the American telegraph industry, offering Cablegrams, Candygrams, Dollygrams and Melodygrams. On a visit to the Vigo County History Center, be sure to take a stroll down “Main Street” and visit the Western Union office display.
With today’s instant messaging, it’s hard to imagine a time when humble words typed, cut out and pasted by hand onto a sheet of paper, was the fastest, cheapest and most reliable way to communicate. Today the Western Union telegram as a means of communication has become a thing of the past. For many young people today even the term “telegram” is lost to time.
Samuel Morse invented the Morse code for his electric telegraph in the 1840s and was granted $30,000 by Congress to build his telegraph line from Washington to Baltimore. The first telegram sent by Morse on May 24, 1844, read: “What hath God wrought.”
The magic of an electric force traveling by wire across the country that produced written codes on a strip of paper was as incredible then as the invention of the computer. The military, railroads and newspapers used the telegraph to send messages anywhere the lines could reach. The military used the telegraph as early as the Civil War, but not until WWI did the use of telegrams become commonplace.
A convenience we can appreciate is this week’s Historical Treasure, a telegram from James H. Ralston to his wife who had just given birth to their first born at Union Hospital in Terre Haute. The message is dated Dec. 20. 1951 at 10:15 p.m. and was sent from San Diego, Calif., where James was completing basic training for the U.S. Marines.
Telegrams reached their peak popularity in the 1920s and 1930s when it was cheaper to send a telegram than make a long distance call. The use of couriers was phased out in the late-1960s, and Western Union sent its final telegram Jan. 27, 2006, diversifying from a communications company into financial services. Western Union still maintains numerous locations in the Terre Haute area, and now, by using the Western Union app for your smartphone, you can access their financial services with the touch of a button worldwide.
The Vigo County Historical Society Museum is open with memberships are available at www.vchsmuseum.org.
