Historical Treasure: Wabash River: Fresh Water Pearls

This week’s treasure at the Vigo County Historical Museum is part of a special Water/Ways Series as we welcome the Smithsonian traveling exhibit to Vigo County. Water/Ways is a part of the Museum on Main Street collaboration with nationwide state humanities councils, and reveals the importance of natural water in our lives.
Diamonds, rubies, emeralds and other fine gems have decorated jewelry of the rich and royal down through the ages. All those gems are dug up from the earth. In my heart, none of those hold a candle to a pearl. A pearl is a product of a living creature’s way to soften the pain of a foreign substance, such as a grain of sand, which slipped into its shell. When that happens to an oyster, clam or mussel, they cover the irritant with liquid nacre, also known as Mother of Pearl. This same substance is what makes their shell. How many layers secreted determines how large the pearl gets. Pearls can be found in both salt water and fresh water mollusks.
The Wabash River dwellers have a long history of people who ate mussels and used the shells for decorating clothing and other items used in daily life. When pearls were found, they were cherished as rare decorations and even used as money.
Mussels in the Wabash River near Terre Haute were used as food and bait by many fishermen long before the pearl and button industry was started. The demand for pearl buttons nearly depleted the mussel population in the Wabash River. There had been around 77 species of mussels, but by the mid-1950s, around 20 species were extinct. Besides being over fished, the mussel population was threatened by pollution, dams and changes in the routes and depth of the river.
Up to the advent of pearl farming, pearls were found by accident when fishing for shell fish to eat. Once the value of pearls started rising, people fished for pearls by finding a bed of mollusks and prying open each one. If a non-pearl producing mollusks was found, back into the river it went.
The most famous pearl taken from the Wabash River was found in the southern part of the Wabash River that borders Indiana and Illinois. It wound up as the favorite jewel of Mary, Queen of England. It is said that the pearl was the size of a marble, a beautiful white color with a luster unmatched by any other in existence at the time. She had it placed in the center of her royal necklace that she wore when she was crowned in Westminster Hall.
