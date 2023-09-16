The Vigo County History Center will soon have a new sign on display in the Transportation Exhibit. The museum plans to add a Pennsylvania Railroad “W” or “Whistle” sign to the railroad display on the first floor of the History Center. The heavy cast iron frame measures approximately 16 inches by 16 inches. A large “W” appears in a bold black font on a white background in the ubiquitous PRR keystone shape.
The “W” sign is the newest addition to the transportation exhibit. Historically, the highly collectible “W” was placed to be seen at a distance before an oncoming railroad crossing and signaled the engineer to sound the train’s whistle. The shape and design of the whistle posts varied from different railroad companies — each had their own. When the engineer spied the “W” or whistle post they were required to sound the train’s whistle from that point until they reached the road crossing. The required whistle pattern was two long sounds, one short and one long.
That pattern in Morse code represents the letter “Q.” Many railroad enthusiasts believe this stands for “Queen” and was the same horn pattern ships of the Royal Navy would sound to announce Queen Victoria’s presence onboard, calling for oncoming vessels to make way for the Queen.
The Pennsylvania Railroad, or the “Pennsy” as it was often called, was at one point the largest corporation in the U.S. Looking back, even into the 1840s the freight and passenger tracks seemed to pop up overnight. The rail transportation business was gaining momentum in American production and by the early 1900s the PRR was taking the lead. As the PRR laid tracks from one town to the next, it also proceeded to consolidate smaller rail companies that used the route. In 1905, Vandalia was incorporated to consolidate lines west of Indianapolis. This included lines in Terre Haute.
Although the Pennsylvania Railroad saw great success in its time, even this giant wasn’t beyond the effects of the changing times. Passenger cars were becoming a thing of the past as more people wanted to travel by way of their own automobile. During The Great Depression and into the 1930s the rail line gave its best effort to sustain operations. By the late 1960s, it were forced into a merger with their bitter rival, New York Central, thus becoming Penn Central.
In the 1970s, the company filed bankruptcy. In 1976, Amtrak purchased the Northeast Corridor mainline. With this purchase Amtrak assumed direct control of trains and track forces, dispatching, signaling and maintenance from Penn Central. This also included over 100 railroad stations, maintenance shops and rail yards.
