Historical Treasure: Visomatic typewriter makes lasting impression

What makes a thing a “treasure,” and by what measure could we possibly place on the value of such items? I suppose the answer to this question, like most, depends on who you ask. I personally find the most valued treasures of my life are often not the ones of high appraisal, but rather those with a priceless sentiment. Working in the collection of the Vigo County Historical Museum, it’s apparent I’m not the only one who feels this way — for many of the artifacts came from donors who once prized them not for their value, but for their personal worth. Historically speaking, the museum finds artifacts of great local provenance, cultural and educational merit to be considered a true “Historical Treasure.” Some of them are worth a lot of money and others are merely a footprint left behind from a time before us.
When I heard, a gentleman was coming to the museum to donate a 1960 Visomatic typewriter, the writer in me couldn’t wait to see such a classic beauty up close. However, when he placed the heavy object in my hands, I could tell it was more than just an old typewriter to him. He ran his thumb over the worn spot in the space bar and told me how he’d spent many years tapping on those keys. He said, if the ink ribbon was replaced it’d still work like a champ.
The Visomatic typewriter was just that — a champion of its time. One advertisement described it as, “America’s most deluxe advanced typewriter at standard typewriter price.”
R.C. Allen first manufactured adding machines, cash registers and some precision aircraft instruments before entering the competitive typewriter business with the purchase of Woodstock in the 1950s. The Visomatic models were superior machines, heavily used as a workhorse as it was in the case of this week’s Historical Treasure. This model with its “39 wonderful features for efficiency and ease” would’ve been any office worker’s dream. Although R.C. Allen halted production of the typewriters in 1971, sales continued well into the 1980s.
Because I was taught to type on an automatic machine and continue to type with an electric keyboard to this day, I marvel at the idea of pushing a lever to manually return the carriage at the end of each line or twisting the variable spacing knob to set my spacing. To think how easily we take for granted the little things like how much finger pressure it takes to tap out a few words, or the use of a “Return/Enter” key, or even where our thumb hits on the space bar. Let us not take for granted what our personal tools and artifacts mean as a representation of what we do, who we are, and what we leave behind.
The Vigo County History Center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visit https://www.vchsmuseum.org/ or call 812-235-9717 for information on admission tickets, upcoming events, and how to become a member.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.