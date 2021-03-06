Historical Treasure: Violin handcrafted from discarded bowling pins

Many useful and interesting things have been homemade, either out of necessity or for the simple pleasure of creating something.
The year was 1936, the Great Depression was winding down, and a Terre Haute man crafted a beautiful violin from discarded bowling pins!
This handcrafted violin and bow, protected by its red plush-lined leather case, was donated to the Vigo County Historical Museum by the family of Dewey J. Hood in 2006. “Arnett 1936” is carved on the back of the violin. A note accompanying the violin, written by Dewey’s wife, Lorene Jensen Hood, states that the violin was made by her great-uncle, Edward Arnett.
Curious as to how Arnett could have made something as delicate as a violin from bowling pins, I contacted Wabash Valley Woodworkers online and was referred to Dr. Richard Mark French at Purdue University whose area of specialty is stringed instrument design.
Bowling pins were made from solid maple, which is the wood used for the bottom and sides of the violin, with spruce for the top, along with ebony for the fingerboard. However, according to French, Arnett’s violin appears to be made entirely of maple. The maple wood was most likely removed in strips from the bowling pins using a hand saw. Tonal quality is achieved by proper thickness and placement of the woods, careful preparation of the wood, correct varnishes, and the violin maker’s expertise at achieving the rich tones desired from his creation. Violins are glued together with hot hide glue which allows for the violin to be taken apart for maintenance which accounts for their survivability. Sound was accomplished by the use of a bow with horsehair on the strings of the violin.
What makes the violin unique is that it has existed with few improvements or changes since its birth in mid-16th century Italy. Most of the tools required for violin making are the same as those used for most types of woodworking with the addition of a few specialized tools. Many violin makers made some of their own tools.
That Arnett crafted such a fine musical instrument seems to indicate that he was a musician and played the violin he crafted. His violin is just one of the many musical treasures housed at the Vigo County History Center at 929 Wabash Ave.
