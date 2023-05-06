In the nineteenth century, fire was one of the highest environmental threats occurring in the U.S. Firefighting was dangerous, labor intensive and often unsuccessful. The first response of American communities was a “bucket brigade.” Neighbors would bring buckets to fill with water and pass down the street to pour on the fire. By the 1820s, this system was gradually replaced by volunteer firefighting companies organized by neighborhoods and consisted mostly of the working class. Fire companies often competed to be first to a fire or the most efficient in putting it out.
Terre Haute was platted in 1816, which is when its “bucket brigade” started. In 1855, Vigo No. 2 became the first regularly organized fire company in Terre Haute. Previously no fire machine existed in town except a hand-brake, “The old Hoosier.”
Eventually, the hand pumper fire engine was invented. This allowed water to be transported to the fire at a faster and more efficient rate. It was pulled to the fire either by a group of firefighters, or by horse through the often narrow and unpaved streets. Even with the hand pump, bucket brigades were still used to keep the pumper full of water. Once hydrants became more commonplace, companies were able to hook the hand pumper up to the hydrant and hand-pump the engine to create enough pressure to spray water on the fire. Firefighters could often pump for no longer than 10 minutes and would rotate frequently, sometimes for hours.
In 1855, the first organized volunteer fire company in Terre Haute purchased the Vigo No. 2 Hand Pumper for about $750. While it pumped water from cisterns on the canal, water was also carried to it. The fire company would pay citizens to bring water. This hand pump was hand pulled through the streets and took 20 men to operate.
Between 1850 and 1875 most large American cities replaced volunteers with steam engines operated by paid workers. The first practical steam pump fire engines were used in the 1850s. But, Terre Haute only just got their first hand pumper in the 1850s and did not receive a steam engine until 1866.
We are proud to say the real Vigo No. 2 Hand Pumper is in the collection at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C., although it cannot be seen on display. It was donated there in 1933 by Charles T. Nehf who was an officer of the Volunteer Fireman’s Association and the Fire Department Historian of Terre Haute. You can, however, see a small-scale model of the hand pumper on display at the Vigo County History Center.
n A new exhibit featuring the history of firefighting and nursing in Vigo County — “A Tribute to the Frontline” — is now open in the Special Exhibit Gallery on the second floor.
