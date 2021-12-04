Historical Treasure: Tis the season … almost

Christmas is just around the corner. Time for Santa’s elves to start checking out his sleigh and getting his reindeer ready to fly. It’s also time to get the Christmas decorations down and ‘Deck Our Hall’ inside and out before winter sets in.
People have been decorating trees and shrubs during the dark days of winter for thousands of years to symbolize the coming of spring. The selected tree was decorated with fruits and nuts once the leaves had fallen off. These natural ornaments were usually round in shape like apples, cranberries and nuts. Decorating a tree for Christmas began in medieval Germany, small fir trees were decorated as “Paradise Trees” for church plays.
In 1605 a fir tree, adorned with paper roses, candles, nuts and fruits, was brought inside. The idea of bringing a tree inside took off and spread across Germany. Round shapes were used to honor the first natural fruits and nuts.
Lauscha, Germany was the birthplace of glass ornaments. Master glassblowers Hans Greiner and Christoph Muller started the Lauscha glassworks there in 1597. Greiner made small glass beads or baubles on garlands. (”Bauble” means bubble or round). In 1847 one of his descendants, (also named Hans Greiner), began making larger, individual glass baubles.
German immigrants brought the tradition of a decorated Christmas tree to America in the early-1800s. This custom remained mostly with people of German descent until 1850 when an image showing Queen Victoria, Prince Albert, and their children decorating a Christmas tree was published in “Godey’s Lady’s Book.” Being the most popular monthly journal in 19th-century America, the idea of a decorated Christmas tree spread across the country. The first glass ornaments made in America were by William DeMuth in New York City in 1871. Frank Woolworth discovered Lauschas’ glass ornaments in 1880; by 1890 he had sold $25 million dollars’ worth.
Hallmark launched its Keepsake Ornaments line in 1973 with six glass ball ornaments and 12 yarn figures. This total has grown from 18 to more than 8,500 ornaments today. Christmas ornaments are a combination of time capsule, family tree, and autobiography unique for each family.
Yes, it’s time to get out those decorations and put some more memories in the time capsule, add more baubles on the family tree and write more pages of your family autobiography.
The Vigo County History Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visit https://www.vchsmuseum.org/ or call 812-235-9717 for information on museum admission, upcoming events, and how to become a member.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.