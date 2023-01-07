The Vigo County History Center is fortunate to have in its collection a variety of rare and vintage musical artifacts. From drums, harmonicas, violins and the Reginaphone, to a Musical Casket and the Paul Dresser piano — it is clear that the sounds of music have long been a valued influence within our history. You can see for yourself some of these examples in the Arts & Entertainment Exhibit on the second floor of the museum.
And now we have a new addition to show off. This week’s Historical Treasure is a Thomas Edison Triumph Cylinder Phonograph, Model B circa 1906. The artifact was donated in fall 2022 and is in remarkable condition. In fact, according to the previous owners, it still works!
So just how does it work?
The invention of the phonograph was first announced by Thomas Edison Nov. 21, 1877. Eight days later he demonstrated the first machine to record and replay sound. The first models were powered by a hand crank. This Model B Phonograph, is started by winding the handle, then flipping a small toggle that releases the spring driven mechanism.
This causes the cylinder to spin. Using tin-foil wrapped cylinders at first, then later using wax cylinders, Edison’s talking machine would transfer voice or sound vibrations through the horn, onto the cylinder by way of a small engraving needle attached to the diaphragm. Once the sound was recorded it could be played back.
As the popularity of the phonograph grew, cylinder “records” became available with pre-recorded songs or stories. Each cylinder would play two minutes of sound. The astounding new invention flooded the market.
At first you could purchase a household Edison Phonograph for $150, but by the late 1890’s they had become so popular their cost dropped considerably to $20 for a model like this one. The horns were sold separately. The horn on this phonograph is called a “picnic horn,” meaning it was used outside.
It is said the phonograph was one of Edison’s favorite inventions. He spent the better part of fifty years improving and making changes to “his baby.” Eventually the wheels of progress squashed his recording cylinders into round flat disc records. To keep up with the changing times and competitors, Edison continued to evolve what he called his, “Perfected Phonograph.”
