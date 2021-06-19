Historical Treasure: 'This is Your Life' photo album chronicles story of Principal Parks

Fully-intact family photo albums are cherished treasures, encapsulating all the highs and lows of a particular individual or group of people over many years. A complete African-American photo album is a particular rarity, and the Vigo County Historical Museum has a stellar example chronicling the life of Terre Haute school teacher, administrator and civic leader J. Allen Parks, fondly known to his students as Principal Parks.
The future educator was born on Feb. 24, 1902, in Greensboro, North Carolina, the site of the famous Woolworth lunch counter sit-ins of the early-1960s. His parents were Elijah and Hattie Parks who brought the toddler and his two siblings to Terre Haute in 1903 seeking a better life for the family. Principal Parks died in 1988. The album, titled “This is Your Life,” unveils the life of Parks page by page. It reveals a career in education which endured despite divisive racial policies. His remarkable journey comes alive in this historical treasure that was created by his staff as a gift to him upon his retirement from the Vigo County School Corp. in spring 1968.
Attending Lincoln Elementary School and then the desegregated Wiley High School, Parks graduated in 1921. He attended Indiana State Normal School, graduating in 1929. In 1932, Parks married Bessie Brown in Kokomo, Indiana, and together raised a niece as their own. All told, Parks spent 44 years in the field of education in Terre Haute, beginning his career in 1924 as a teacher at the segregated Lincoln Elementary School then on to the equally segregated Booker T. Washington High School in 1929 as both teacher and principal. He finished as a principal at the desegregated Montrose Elementary School in 1968, 19 years after the Indiana General Assembly (1949) passed a law requiring the state to begin desegregating the schools (The Brown decision was in 1954).
The photo album is a remarkable treasure in that it includes highlights of the esteemed educator’s life, including black and white photographs of both his personal and professional life. Photos include images of both his immediate family and that of the children at his beloved Montrose School. A particular highlight is the signatures of children of the school in their best cursive handwriting, a lost art today. A local viewer may find the names interesting and may even find their own name or that of a loved one on the list. Additional highlights are the congratulatory Western Union telegrams from family and friends providing examples of what constituted mid-20th century “rapid communications.” This piece of local educational history is a time capsule of both a personal life and a life of service during pivotal decades in American society in general and education in particular.
The Vigo County History Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visit www.vchsmuseum.org or call 812-235-9717 for more details..
