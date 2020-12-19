Historical Treasure: The Worth of a Girl

It is notable that in the early-1900s when women were campaigning for the right to vote, a woman suffragist and educator who was acutely aware of the poor status of girls and women in the field of education and jobs would become their advocate.
Bertha Pratt King was a visionary who championed education as the key to freedom for girls and women in society and dedicated her life to this cause. King was born in Little Falls, N.Y. She graduated from Smith College and traveled to Terre Haute to accept a tutoring position.
In 1905, King and her friend, Mary Sinclair Crawford, co-founded the King-Crawford Classical School, a private day school. It became the King Classical School after Crawford left Terre Haute. Admission to high school was restricted to girls, while the grade school was open to both genders. King’s teaching and organizational skills contributed to the school’s success. The school closed in 1945, after which King retired and married long-time companion Max Ehrmann.
The Vigo County Historical Museum’s Vigo Women Vote exhibit features King’s most valuable contribution to the advancement of girls and women, her book, “The Worth of a Girl,” published in 1916 by publisher Thomas Y. Crowell. Also within the museum’s archives is Crowell’s typed letter to King of the book’s acceptance for publication in their “What Is Worth While” series dated May 4, 1916. The Vigo Women Vote exhibit will close in January to make room for a new upcoming exhibit.
The book was the product of lectures King presented during 1912-16 addressing the challenges facing the modern woman. King recognized the power of the written word and an excerpt from the book reads: “It should be considered a disgrace for a girl not to have a purpose in life. We do not respect an idle man. Why should we respect an idle woman?” Idealistic and progressive in her approach to feminism, King’s thoughts and words were advanced for the times, and “The Worth of a Girl” is included in “Gerritsen’s Collection of Women’s History.”
King traveled on lecture tours and for the suffrage movement; wrote articles for newspapers, magazines and periodicals; appeared on radio talk shows; and participated in social organizations including the Woman’s Department Club. She died at age 82 in 1962 and is buried in Highland Lawn Cemetery. King was ahead of her time, leading a productive life with lasting contributions to women’s causes and the Terre Haute community.
The Vigo County Historical Society Museum is open. With appropriate sanitizing, social distancing and face masks patrons can enjoy a safe atmosphere while they learn about Vigo County history. Memberships are available at www.vchsmuseum.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.