Historical Treasure: The tale of Professor Horsford’s Acid Phosphate

On the third floor of the Vigo County Historical Museum visitors will find cabinets full of antique powders, pills and potions. This amazing array of 19th-century pharmacological artifacts all came from the collection of William E. Bindley and is one of the most impressive exhibits at the museum.
Among the shelves filled with hundreds of apothecary curiosities, an unusual item caught my eye. Professor Horsford’s Acid Phosphate really stands out. Its baby blue label and trippy graphics make it look like something you would find on sale in Headstone Friends in Terre Haute, but this mysterious elixir actually dates from the 1870s not the 1970s.
Professor Eben Norton Horsford (1818-1893) was an agricultural chemist. He taught at Harvard for 16 years. His interest was in cooking chemistry and he published works on bread baking, condensed milk, and the chemistry of fermentation. But wealth and fame came in 1854 when he reformulated the composition of baking powder. By replacing the Cream of Tartar with the more reliable ingredient of an elixir — calcium acid phosphate – he invented the first double-acting baking powder.
Horsford named his company the Rumford Chemical Works after the famous 18th century physicist, Sir Benjamin Thompson, Count Rumford who had endowed the professorship Horsford held at Harvard. Rumford Chemical Works was purchased by Hulman & Company (Clabber Girl Corp.) in 1950. Although B&G Foods acquired Clabber Girl Corp. in 2019, the company still makes Rumford baking powder at its Terre Haute facility and can be found on store shelves today.
Professor Horsford went on to pursue a very odd mission: trying to prove Vikings had visited Massachusetts. He spent his later years researching Norse mythology and archaeological finds in the Northeastern U.S., writing a series of books and articles on his theories. An 8-foot-tall bronze statue of Viking Lief Erikson he commissioned in 1887 still stands on its giant sandstone pedestal on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall in Boston. A nutty professor of the best kind!
The Vigo County Historical Museum is now open. With appropriate sanitizing, social distancing, and face masks we encourage you to come enjoy a safe atmosphere to learn about Vigo County history. Memberships are available online at www.vchsmuseum.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.