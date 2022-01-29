Historical Treasure: 'The Negro in the History of Indiana' by John Wesley Lyda

In addition to the many resources of local history to be found in the Archives Department of the Vigo County History Center are a number of rare and valuable books. This week’s Historical Treasure is a small paperback book written by historian, educator and author John Wesley Lyda, “The Negro in the History of Indiana.”
It is believed that Lyda was born in Tennessee in 1885 to John Sr. and Caroline. He and his family moved to Princeton, Indiana, prior to relocating to Terre Haute. He attended Indiana State Normal School, graduating with his associate and bachelor’s degrees in education in 1920 and 1921 respectively. He actually began his teaching career prior to obtaining his degrees, teaching in the various “colored schools” in Terre Haute and other Indiana towns. The segregated Booker T. Washington School was one such school.
While pursuing his master’s degree at Indiana State Teachers College in the early-1930s, he wrote the thesis, Self-Rating Scale for Supervisors of Instruction. The innovative scale, developed as part of his thesis, was featured in several newspapers and journals and would be widely used by mainstream public schools, colleges and universities around the country thus gaining this educator national recognition.
In 1932, when Lyda graduated from ITSC with his master’s degree in education, he was believed to be the first African American to receive a master’s degree from that school. Master’s degrees were initiated at the university in 1927 (first conferred 1928) and Black students had been part of the school since its inception in 1865. Upon his retirement in 1953, Lyda had served Indiana and Vigo County students of all races for over 40 years.
In 1953, the same year of his retirement and after several years of painstaking research, his book, “The Negro in the History of Indiana,” was published by the Indiana Negro History Society, an organization of which he was the president and founder.
The book, in four parts, explores the history of African Americans in Indiana from the territorial period to the eve of the civil rights movement. In this pioneering study of Black life in Indiana, the author begins by stating that “the history of Indiana would have been a different record had it not been for the Negro who has lived within the confines of the state during its entire life.” (Preface). Lyda wrote the book in order to unveil the history of Blacks in Indiana and to shed light on their remarkable contributions to Indiana’s history.
This history would remain the most extensive on the history of Blacks in Indiana for many decades. Published in both hard and soft copy format, the book is 136 pages in length and measures 8 by 5 inches.
