Historical Treasure: The many hats of Geneva Funk

Two popular types of hats in the 1960s were pillbox hats and fascinator half-hats. Pictured here are two pillbox hats and one fascinator half-hat. The first hat is an iridescent black feather pillbox hat covered in black feathers that flow around the hat and burst out of the center. The second is a brown multi-colored feather pillbox hat covered in multi-colored feathers with a long multi-colored feather pinned to the side. The pink fascinator hat is made of pink feathers, ribbons, beads, and velvet, with a pink mesh piece which goes over one’s face. These three hats were all owned by Geneva “Genny” Alaine Killion Funk who was a local dancer and Eastern Airlines employee in the mid to late-20th century.
Geneva was born on April 10, 1927, to John and Leta Killion in Terre Haute. In her early years, Geneva began dancing with the Archileen Chambers Dance Academy and continued dancing throughout her adolescence. At Garfield High School, she was known for being pretty, outgoing and well-liked. While in high school, Geneva traveled internationally with the dance group which would perform for troops stationed in Europe during WWII. Geneva met her husband, Von Ervin Funk, when he came to one of her performances where he was stationed in Europe. Von was born on August 1, 1922, in Bowling Green, Indiana. During WWII, he joined the military police and worked at the Concordia, Kansas Prisoner of War Camp.
After the war, Geneva and Von married and moved to Florida. Von worked for the New York Central and East Coast Railroad for 17 years. Geneva began working for Eastern Airlines in 1953 as an analyst for job scheduling and control at the Miami Computer Center. She was very dedicated to her job and even received an award for perfect attendance for 12 straight months. She was a dependable leader who always put in extra effort on the job. Geneva and Von never had children. Geneva retired from Eastern Airlines in 1982. In celebration of her retirement, Eastern Airlines hosted a dinner party in her honor. Von retired as a shop foreman for Flint Ink Corporation. Von died in Leesburg, Florida on April 11, 2005, at age 82. He was buried at Roselawn Cemetery in Terre Haute. Geneva died on June 18, 2018, and was also buried at Roselawn Cemetery.
The museum acquired Geneva’s belongings from a relative after her passing. Donated items include: Geneva’s family photos, postcards, letters, dance costumes, accessories, jewelry, scarves, hats, dresses, coats, shoes, jewelry boxes, work documents, bookmarks and Bible. From her wardrobe, it is evident that Geneva was quite fashionable. Her hats were particularly interesting and stylish, which is why some were chosen to represent Geneva and her life story. Although, I think it can be agreed that their owner was much more interesting and stylish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.